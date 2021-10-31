‘It hurts’: Family of man fatally shot in front of 6-year-old son seeks justice

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The search continues for the person who shot and killed a father in Stockton in front of his 6-year-old son.

Candice Foster and her family are heartbroken after her cousin, 47-year-old Percy Williams, was shot and killed on Thursday night on Weber Avenue and American Street in downtown Stockton.

“It hurts, it hurts. Nobody on the earth should have to go through what we’re going through,” Foster told FOX40. “His son was only six years old and we’re going to try to give him a normal life after witnessing his father brutally killed in broad daylight.”

Police believe a white SUV may be connected to the murder and told FOX40 the shooting was likely not random.

“We don’t have any clue as to why this would happen to him and the way that it happened with his son in the car with him,” said mother, Vicki Robinson. “He had his faults like the rest of us, but he was an amazing man. He was a great father, a great son, and he was truly loved by everyone that knew him.”

And it’s that love that’s bringing Williams’ family members together, telling stories, creating signs and posters, and calling on anyone who can bring light to the case to come forward.

“We won’t have peace until we know that the person is captured. If they would do that to our loved ones, we don’t want them on the street to do it to anyone else,” Foster said.

The family has a message for the shooter.

“You damaged a family. Left five kids, a mom and a brother and cousins and everyone to mourn. It’s no one’s job to take away somebody’s life,” said cousin Coryne Turner.

“He will be truly loved and missed,” Foster said.

Stockton police are currently working on leads but are really focusing on that white SUV. Crime stoppers are also offering up to a $10,000 cash reward to anyone who has any information that could lead to an arrest.