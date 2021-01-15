‘It kind of caught us off guard’: Modesto clinic sees long lines after opening vaccines to seniors 65 and up

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People wrapped around the block early Friday at the Stanislaus Health Services Agency for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that didn’t open until 9 a.m.

“It kind of caught us off guard. I was thrilled, though, that we didn’t have to have an appointment,” said Coral Matic.

Sisters Melissa Blackburn and Coral Matich arrived around 2:40 a.m., about two hours earlier than people arrived Thursday after the county announced they were opening up their first-come-first-served vaccine clinic to people over age 65.

Blackburn and Matich see the vaccine as a chance to return to normalcy.

“We want to get back with our loved ones,” Blackburn said.

Maria Aguilar was right behind Blackburn and Matich in line.

Aguilar told FOX40 at least five members of her family have been infected and her sister is seriously ill now.

She expressed feelings of relief when FOX40 asked what the vaccine will change in her life.

“Above all, the fear, that’s what goes. And I’m going to feel, more than anything, safe that I can’t get as seriously ill,” Aguilar explained in Spanish.

Stanislaus County reported giving out 1,630 vaccinations Wednesday. At that rate, the clinic could deplete its supply by early next week.

The Stanislaus Health Services Agency clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.