‘It made me feel socially-accepted’: Prop 17’s passage will allow former inmate to vote for the first time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Proposition 17 passed Tuesday night, which allows convicted felons who have completed their prison time and paid all state fees to once again vote.

In 1989, when John Windham was just a teenager, he went to prison for aiding and abetting a homicide suspect.

“I did 30 years and I was released two years ago,” Windham told FOX40. “I mean, I made a bad choice back when I was 19 years of age and to be still held to that at 49 years of age, it’s a burden that’s hard to shed.”

Since getting out, Windham has been working with Stephon Clark’s family foundation I Am Sac.

Just before this election, he was on the streets trying to get out the vote, even though he himself couldn’t.

“I mean, it hurt my soul to be able to sit here and talk to somebody trying to get them to do something that I literally feel like I would die to do,” Windham said.

With the passage of Proposition 17, Windham will be able to vote for the first time in his life. It’s a right he told FOX40 he does not take for granted.

“It made me feel socially-accepted and that’s all we ever want coming home is to be accepted back into our community,” he explained.

“These people are out there, they’re paying their taxes. They should be able to vote on who the council member is, who the school board member is,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.

Assemblyman McCarty got Proposition 17 put on the ballot through his two bills passed earlier this year. He said it will restore voting rights for 50,000 Californians.

The assemblyman also said the proposition had bipartisan support mostly because it makes communities safer.

“Because you want people on parole to be part of society. We don’t want them as second class citizens where they’re marginalized,” McCarty explained.

“You become more socially connected and if I’m socially connected, that means I care about my community because I have a vested interest, right? I feel a part of that,” Windham said.

Windham said he knows not everyone in his community is voting, but he hopes in time to change that.

“I learned the power of the vote and that’s what I’m bringing back to my community now that I have the power of the vote,” he said.

But Windham said the right to vote should also be extended to people who are currently incarcerated.

“Get those brothers inside and those sisters inside a voice as well,” he said.

That’s an effort he hopes to fight for, telling FOX40 he’s now toying with the idea of maybe running for office himself one day.

“But what Prop 17 does is allow me now to run for public office. How about that?” he laughed.