‘It means everything for us’: Stockton Miracle Mile businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — With Black Friday almost ending, the attention now turns to Small Business Saturday, which means local business owners are preparing for their biggest shopping day of the year.

“It means everything for us,” said Juanita Pasley, who owns the Sweet Life Boutique.

Pasley’s small shop offers a collection of handmade goods from local vendors.

“I’m one of the newer shops on the block,” Pasley told FOX40.

More than a dozen shops along Stockton’s Miracle Mile are going the extra mile to attract more business by participating in a free sip and shop event this Saturday.

“We are really relying on this weekend, a lot of small businesses, too, for a lot of our sales,” Pasley said.

To draw in customers, stores will offer wine or champagne to adults and hot cocoa for children.

“We’re really trying to go above and beyond just to, you know, get our name out there and get people through the door,” Pasley said.

“My hope is really to engage customers that we haven’t seen before to see some new faces, which is always really exciting,” said Lauren Tarullo, who owns Cena Luna. “Whenever we have some like new discovery in the store is a really cool feeling.”

Tarullo said Small Business Saturday is the alternative to Black Friday.

“We are really trying to offer a product offering that you can’t find at any of those big box stores, and that means supporting other small businesses,” Tarullo explained. “And then, that’s really important to me, making sure that we’re supporting women business owners, that we’re supporting owners of color, makers of color, and trying to get these brands that otherwise aren’t getting visibility.”

Business owners said shoppers are supporting livelihoods and their communities when they shop small.

“A lot of small businesses also, you know, this is what they do for a living now. So if they don’t have a good weekend or if they don’t have a good week coming up with, you know, Cyber Monday or however they do it, they don’t have a Christmas for their families,” Tarullo said. “We do what we can to make it as enticing as possible for customers and that’s true of every day.”

They said running a small business can be challenging.

“I am a one-woman team. So I open, close, do all, everything that comes with it,” Pasley said. “I’m unpacking the boxes. I’m tagging everything. I’m doing inventory and merchandising I bought, so you’re wearing all these different hats.”

The Miracle Mile Small Business Saturday Sip and Shop event will go from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Families will also be able to get a picture with Santa at the Sweet Life Boutique.