‘It really broke me down’: Modesto man says father was left badly-injured on side of road

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man is devastated after his badly-injured father was left alone on the side of the road last week.

“For somebody just to do that and just leave him on the side of the road it’s like, why?” Jibrhan Ramos said.

Ramos says his father, Jose, is now in a coma at a Modesto hospital. He was found May 29 near the intersection of Carpenter and Robinson roads.

“Maybe if they would have stayed there and called the ambulance, it probably would have been different,” he said.

Ramos said his family believes his dad was walking back home in the early morning hours. Just less than a half-mile away from his destination, it’s believed a driver may have hit him.

Ramos said it’s unclear just how long his father was left there, injured on the side of the road. He said it could have been a matter of minutes or maybe even hours.

“He was found around 5 in the morning and they don’t know how long he was down for,” he said.

Ramos said his family had no clue where Jose was until they got a call from hospital staff.

He said his dad suffered from seizures.

“If he don’t wake up, it just gets harder and difficult for him,” Ramos said.

Because of stricter regulations at hospitals due to COVID-19, Ramos has been unable to remain by his dad’s side but he will continue to press for answers.

“Man, it’s crazy,” Ramos said. “It really broke me down, you know.”