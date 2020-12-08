‘It should be left to the people’: Several businesses ignore new health advisory in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) – A new health advisory in Yuba and Sutter counties went into effect Monday.

Due to financial pressures, several businesses in Yuba City are ignoring the advisory, while public health officials worry about the consequences.

Joseph Steele with Steele House Coffee was one of several restaurants going against the advice from the Yuba-Sutter health officer to move to only takeout service.

“If you’re asking me to be closed, you have to provide for my family. If you’re not willing to provide for my family, I’m not going to be closed,” Steele told FOX40.

Steele said he’s not only keeping outdoor dining open but he is also defying orders from the state to stop serving customers inside.

“It should be left to people to make their choices. I think my concern is are we losing our ability to make free-will choices?” Steel asked.

The advisory also calls for schools to move to distance learning and members of the community to limit trips outside of their home to once a week.

With Adventist Health and Rideout hospital out of intensive care unit beds, Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown told FOX40 that following the advisory is crucial.

“It’s our one hospital between the two counties, Yuba and Sutter counties,” Brown explained. “So, we can’t just stand back and let this keep happening. Really, the power lies on the ground level with people.”

The advisory is not an order, so it doesn’t carry any punishment.

Local law enforcement agencies said they will not enforce health orders anyway, so Brown explained that the advisory is really about education.

“We’re not looking to be punitive in what we’re doing. We’re looking for the community to step up,” Brown said. “We’re no longer seeing a specific area where COVID-19 (is spreading). Right now, it’s so prevalent that it’s coming from a lot of different areas.”

According to Brown, contact tracers have found nearly all of their positive cases are from people who had recently gone out to eat at restaurants. He’s urging the community to take the advisory seriously to save lives.

“The idea is staying out of the crowds as much as possible,” Brown advised.

But Steele said he plans to continue to go against orders because his livelihood depends on it.

“We’re not planning on following it in any way, shape or form,” Steele said. “We’re going to let people make their own decisions on how they want to go about that. Their health is their choice and their right.”

FOX40 found at least five restaurants in Yuba City still serving people indoors. Many of those business owners did not want to be interviewed on camera.