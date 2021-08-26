‘It was horrific’: Jamestown resident flees home after Washington Fire sparks evacuations

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to contain a new fire that started in Tuolumne County Thursday.

The Washington Fire in Jamestown near Highway 108 has burned 81 acres and is at 5% containment.

“It was horrific,” said resident Mark Truppner. “There was a lot of smoke in the air and we had no idea where the fire was heading, which direction it was burning. With so many structures around here, it was a major concern.”

Truppner’s home remains safe so far, but he knows there are some who were not so lucky.

“There are structures that I used to see on the north side of Highway 108 that I cannot see right now,” Truppner said.

A home on Golden Dove Lane in Jamestown was leveled. Fire officials told FOX40 there were a number of homes destroyed on that road.

The Washington Fire grew significantly Thursday afternoon. Crews say extreme fire behavior and dry fuels created an aggressive firefight. But with help from air resources, crews were able to slow its progress.

This was the closest a wildfire has gotten to Truppner’s home. He hopes it will be the last time.

“A lot of stress and a little terrifying at the same time and just trying to manage and grab the valuables and do things accordingly and trying to do that with a sound mind,” Truppner said. “It’s not the easiest thing to do when you’re under those conditions.”

Click or tap here to see the evacuation map.

How the fire started remains under investigation. Crews will remain in the area overnight to protect homes and get better containment.