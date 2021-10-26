‘It was just too much’: Heavy rain hurts business at Modesto pumpkin farm

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 48 hours after the rainy weekend ended, Modesto farmer John Bos was still cleaning up.

“We were literally pumping for 36 hours just to get all the water off,” Bos told FOX40.

At Bos’ Dutch Hollow Farms, the downpour dampened one the busiest weekends of the season.

“Saturday, an absolute zoo over here,” Bos recalled. “It was the most people we’ve ever had here at the farm, ever.”

The wet weather forced Bos to close Dutch Hollow early Sunday and all of Monday to clean up, which caused a significant financial loss.

“We’re happy to have this water. However, for me, it’s a little more difficult to swallow because here, this is like a big majority of our income for the season and it hit at really a bad time,” Bos explained.

Rainwater flooded everything from the parking lots, jump pad and super slide to the corn pit, corn mazes and the prized pumpkin patch.

“Our place can handle an inch of rain, no problem. It’s easy peasy,” Bos said. “That much rain in such a short period of time, it was just too much and it just kind of overwhelmed us here at the farm.”

Bos said they had to bring in two semi-trucks full of gravel to cover a parking lot so people weren’t pulling up into puddles.

By Tuesday, things were drying up and the farm was able to reopen, welcoming in families and a field trip.

“It was quite the scramble the last two days, but I’m here, we’re open and we’ve had kids running around here, you can hear them. So it’s great to see people coming back again,” Bos said.

And while the rain put a damper on the fall festivities last weekend, Bos said he is hopeful the Halloween crowds this week will make up for it.

“We have plenty of pumpkins. The smiles are still really big out here,” Bos said.

Dutch Hollow Farms will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. the rest of the week. Bos recommends visitors wear boots in case the mazes are still muddy.