‘It was like a bomb went off’: Truckee residents, visitors surprised by 4.7-magnitude quake

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Though the closest earthquake to Truckee stuck 11 miles away, some say it was enough to get them out of bed Thursday night.

“I was in bed sleeping, then I end up waking up to shaking,” said Bryan Kiefer.

“Then all of a sudden, bam, it was like a bomb went off. I could hear the pillars cracking in that hotel and it literally moved my bed,” said Michael Villa. “I was in shock. I was waiting for the bigger, longer, but it only lasted like four to five seconds.”

Kiefer and Villa were in town from the Sacramento area for work and were staying at the Best Western Hotel.

“I opened my door up and there were about five other people standing outside in their jammies, kind of disoriented,” Kiefer told FOX40.

The Best Western Hotel staff said they did not notice any damage.

That was also the case at Siobhan Smart’s Wagon Train Coffee Shop, where between stacks of dishes and every inch of the walls covered in decorations, there was plenty that could have fallen. But Smart said she could not find anything amiss, which was not what she would have guessed based on what she felt Thursday night.

“I feel this shaking rhythm back and forth and I reach over to my husband, ‘How do you not feel that?’” she recalled.

What they appeared to have felt was the 4.7-magnitude earthquake about 11 miles northwest of Truckee at 9:35 p.m.

However, there were also two smaller tremors: a 3.2 at 8:26 p.m. and a 3.1 at 9:37 p.m.

“First earthquake I’ve ever experienced,” Kiefer said. “Something different, something I don’t want to experience again.”