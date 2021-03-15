‘It was surreal’: Folsom couple recalls quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship one year later

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – In Spring 2020, Cheryl and Tracy Bibb of Folsom were in a purgatory of sorts.

“We got caught up in it, lived through it, I look back on it and it was surreal,” Tracy Bibb recalled.

First, they were trapped on their quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship, then once back on land, they were stuck at Travis Air Force Base for another quarantine and forced to sign papers saying they couldn’t leave.

“We are sitting in our inside cabin, we can not see the sky, we cannot see anything,” Cheryl Bibb said.

“It kind of hit home that we were here and there was nothing we could do about it,” Tracy Bibb remarked.

Weeks after they set sail for Hawaii, they would eventually be free to go home.

However, a short time later there was more bad news as Cheryl Bibb’s mother passed away.

By that point, with the pandemic in full effect, there were not allowed to hold a funeral.

“Where is this going to end?” Tracy Bibb asked.

Reflecting a year later, the couple says what struck them the most was the way the world changed in such a short amount of time while in isolation.

“There were no cars anywhere, no people anywhere, almost like a doomsday or something,” Cheryl Bibb recalled when they got their car back in San Francisco. “The world is coming to an end.”

Of the 30 or so cruises the couple has been on, to call 2020’s cruise the most bizarre would be an understatement, the Bibbs said. But the experience did not scare them off from more cruise ventures.

The couple said they already have plans to hit the high seas on another cruise in 2022 if not sooner.

“We are going right back at it,” Cheryl Bibb said.

“We will be cruising again,” Tracy Bibb said.