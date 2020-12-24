‘It was the year of the Guard’: National Guard members help California navigate major crises in 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California navigated many major crisis events in 2020, reserve airmen, soldiers and sailors have been on the front lines.

“It was the year of the guard,” National Guard Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin said.

The National Guard first came to the rescue in March when the Grand Princess cruise ship sailed into the San Francisco Bay, filled with passengers infected with COVID-19.

“So our first involvement was to send pararescue jumpers from our rescue wing that’s located in the Bay area that went and inserted by fast-rope repelling onto the Grand Princess to deliver test kits,” Baldwin explained. “So that was our real first experience with what was to come.”

As COVID-19 spread rapidly in the weeks that followed, Baldwin said the National Guard mobilized to combat the virus from every angle.

From pop-up testing to medical strike teams and surge hospitals, even helping in the food banks.

“We put several hundred soldiers, airmen and sailors into food banks where they’ve been packaging millions and millions and millions of meals for people in need, for people throughout the state,” Baldwin said.

Then in May, the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked outrage across the country.

The National Guard was activated as Californians took to the streets demanding justice.

“We saw that our role was to stop the violence, but at the same time to be able to support and allow the protesters that were legitimately angry and upset to get out there and vent their frustrations,” Baldwin said.

Then later in the summer, another crisis erupted: California’s unprecedented wildfires.

The Guard jumped right in to help save homes and lives alongside firefighters.

“We’ve deployed more soldiers and airmen in that role than we ever had in history,” Baldwin said.

Among their many firefighting efforts, the National Guard pulled off a heroic rescue in September as the Creek Fire closed in on campers at Mammoth Pool in Fresno County.

The Guard coordinated an airlift of more than 200 people trapped by the flames on the shores of the reservoir.

“Because of the smoke conditions, because it was nightfall, the only aircrews that had the capability to fly in those conditions were in the National Guard,” Baldwin explained.

And, their heroism didn’t go unnoticed.

Seven guardsmen received the Distinguished Flying Cross award from President Donald Trump in a special ceremony at McClellan Park.

“It was a nice testament to the work that they did and we’re very, very proud of those aircrews,” Baldwin said.

And, even as wildfire season and the protests eventually calmed down, the pandemic still raged on.

“COVID will continue to be a threat for months to come. And what my hope is, my ask, my demand to the public is: get the vaccine,” Baldwin said.

While there is progress and hope in sight, Baldwin is urging people to wear a mask, social distance and stay home.

“We here in the military know it’s hard because many times we had to be away from our families during the holidays,” he said. “And unfortunately, even though we’re at home, we’re going to have to do the same this year.”

As for 2021, the guardians of the Golden State will remain vigilant, ready to respond.

“We’re hopeful that it won’t have to continue at the same pace that we had to do in 2020. But we’ll be more than ready if it does come,” Baldwin said.