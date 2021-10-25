‘It was too much water’: Metro Fire reports hundreds of calls as weekend storm flooded Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Following Sunday’s big storm, most of the Sacramento area is cleaning up the damage left behind.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they received around 400 calls for service and about 70% of those had to do with the storm.

“It was too much water. It was still raining,” said Big Lots store manager Ken Olson.

Hours and hours of record-breaking rain meant a big mess for Olson on Monday morning. When he showed up to work on Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, he found himself standing in 4 feet of water at the store’s loading docks.

“Sump pumps weren’t working to clear the water, and so initially, we were fighting keeping water out of the building,” Olson said.

That is when he decided to call Metro Fire for help.

“Our pumps are pumping out anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 gallons a minute, so you can just imagine how much water was coming out of this pool through our fire engine and out,” said Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn.

Metro Fire was able to quickly clear the loading dock, just in time.

“They hooked up the 12 inline and dropped it into the dock, and within 30 minutes, we were able to back the truck in,” Olson said.

Over in Roseville at Eastwood Park, city crews had quite the mess on their hands.

“This tree was not down yesterday evening, and then he just drove here and called me right back and said, ‘Oh! The tree is down,’” said Joan Pardue, who lives near Cirby Creek.

The tree was wrapped with yellow tape because there was still a pool of water around it. People living nearby said it was luckily the only damage they saw in the neighborhood.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

While many were still cleaning up Monday, most agreed it was much-needed moisture.