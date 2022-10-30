(KTXL) — Shelters and aid organizations in Sacramento that help the unhoused population maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help the needy.

While there are staples like food, water and warm clothing, there are many other items that can be donated that are probably not so obvious.

Loaves and Fishes is a respite center in Sacramento for the unhoused population to get food, water, and whatever other supplies they may need.

All donations to Loaves and Fishes can be delivered to their warehouse at 1351 North C Street in Sacramento Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Loaves and Fishes accepts a wide variety of donations for men, women and children.

The center also accepts monetary donations through their website.

Some of the general donations they request are the following:

Sleeping bags, tents, tarps and blankets

Backpacks

Shoelaces

Bicycle locks, lights, tire repair kits and patch kits

First aid supplies and travel-size kits

Sewing kits

Reading glasses

Large coffee cans

Powdered creamer

Flashlights and batteries

Hand warmers

All-day bus passes

Paper towels

For children:

Baby wipes

Baby bottles and sippy cups

Diapers and pull-ups

New children’s toys for all ages

Hygiene supplies:

Menstrual pads and tampons

Toilet paper

Combs, brushes and hair ties

Travel-sized soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, lip balm, hand sanitizer, tissues

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Disposable razors

Adult diapers

Towels and washcloths

Nail clippers and small grooming kits

They also accept donations for pets including:

Both wet and dry unopened pet food

Both dog and cat treats

Pet carriers

New pet beds

Collars, harnesses and leashes

Loaves and Fishes does not generally accept used clothing and all clothing that is donated must be specific items from their needs list.

The specific clothing list includes:

Rain ponchos and rain gear for both children and adults

New and gently used coats and jackets for adults

New winter clothing for children such as jackets and coats

New socks and underwear for both children and adults

New or gently used bras

Gloves, hats, and scarves for children and adults

Leggings for women

Pajama bottoms and thermals for women

Pants and jeans for men

Other miscellaneous donations that Loaves and Fishes can receive:

Aprons with pockets

Kitchen towels

Bath towels

Large trash bags

Gift Cards

Along with all their other donations, Loaves and Fishes is always receiving bottled water.

Next Move Homeless Services helps the unhoused population in Sacramento by offering housing, employment, healthcare and education in an effort for them to one day become self-sufficient.

Next Move Homeless Services accepts donations Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 1422 C Street in Sacramento.

Next Move Homeless Services has a variety of different items on its list that will benefit the unhoused in Sacramento.

Next Move Homeless Services accepts monetary donations at this link.

Household items:

New or gently used bed sheets and blankets

New or gently used pillows and pillowcases

New or gently used washcloths and towels

New or gently used small kitchen appliances such as crock pots, coffee makers, microwaves and toasters

New or gently used kitchenware such as plates, cups, pots, and pans

Everyday supplies:

Diapers

Baby wipes

Toiletries

Disinfectant spray and wipes

Toilet paper, paper towels and tissues

New underwear

New or gently used undershirts

New or gently used bras

New or gently used socks

Canned food and other nonperishable items

Gift cards

Hygiene products:

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Soap

Lotion

Shampoo

Sanitary napkins

Brushes and combs

Hand sanitizer

Shaving supplies

Nail cleaning supplies