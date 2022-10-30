(KTXL) — Shelters and aid organizations in Sacramento that help the unhoused population maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help the needy.
While there are staples like food, water and warm clothing, there are many other items that can be donated that are probably not so obvious.
Loaves and Fishes:
Loaves and Fishes is a respite center in Sacramento for the unhoused population to get food, water, and whatever other supplies they may need.
All donations to Loaves and Fishes can be delivered to their warehouse at 1351 North C Street in Sacramento Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Loaves and Fishes accepts a wide variety of donations for men, women and children.
The center also accepts monetary donations through their website.
Some of the general donations they request are the following:
- Sleeping bags, tents, tarps and blankets
- Backpacks
- Shoelaces
- Bicycle locks, lights, tire repair kits and patch kits
- First aid supplies and travel-size kits
- Sewing kits
- Reading glasses
- Large coffee cans
- Powdered creamer
- Flashlights and batteries
- Hand warmers
- All-day bus passes
- Paper towels
For children:
- Baby wipes
- Baby bottles and sippy cups
- Diapers and pull-ups
- New children’s toys for all ages
Hygiene supplies:
- Menstrual pads and tampons
- Toilet paper
- Combs, brushes and hair ties
- Travel-sized soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, lip balm, hand sanitizer, tissues
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Disposable razors
- Adult diapers
- Towels and washcloths
- Nail clippers and small grooming kits
They also accept donations for pets including:
- Both wet and dry unopened pet food
- Both dog and cat treats
- Pet carriers
- New pet beds
- Collars, harnesses and leashes
Loaves and Fishes does not generally accept used clothing and all clothing that is donated must be specific items from their needs list.
The specific clothing list includes:
- Rain ponchos and rain gear for both children and adults
- New and gently used coats and jackets for adults
- New winter clothing for children such as jackets and coats
- New socks and underwear for both children and adults
- New or gently used bras
- Gloves, hats, and scarves for children and adults
- Leggings for women
- Pajama bottoms and thermals for women
- Pants and jeans for men
Other miscellaneous donations that Loaves and Fishes can receive:
- Aprons with pockets
- Kitchen towels
- Bath towels
- Large trash bags
- Gift Cards
Along with all their other donations, Loaves and Fishes is always receiving bottled water.
Next Move Homeless Services:
Next Move Homeless Services helps the unhoused population in Sacramento by offering housing, employment, healthcare and education in an effort for them to one day become self-sufficient.
Next Move Homeless Services accepts donations Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 1422 C Street in Sacramento.
Next Move Homeless Services has a variety of different items on its list that will benefit the unhoused in Sacramento.
Next Move Homeless Services accepts monetary donations at this link.
Household items:
- New or gently used bed sheets and blankets
- New or gently used pillows and pillowcases
- New or gently used washcloths and towels
- New or gently used small kitchen appliances such as crock pots, coffee makers, microwaves and toasters
- New or gently used kitchenware such as plates, cups, pots, and pans
Everyday supplies:
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Toiletries
- Disinfectant spray and wipes
- Toilet paper, paper towels and tissues
- New underwear
- New or gently used undershirts
- New or gently used bras
- New or gently used socks
- Canned food and other nonperishable items
- Gift cards
Hygiene products:
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Soap
- Lotion
- Shampoo
- Sanitary napkins
- Brushes and combs
- Hand sanitizer
- Shaving supplies
- Nail cleaning supplies