‘It’s a beautiful, beautiful sight’: Downtown Stockton’s Weber Point Fountain reopens after 4 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Weber Point Fountain in downtown Stockton is back open.

The water feature where children and families play had to be shut down four years ago because of an outdated filtration system that posed health concerns.

The city spent nearly a million dollars to rebuild the fountain from the ground up and added some new special features, like an automatic filtration system to make sure it’s sanitized. The city also added new water patterns and colorful lights that can be lit up at night.

Grandfather Eric Best brought his grandkids to Weber Point Fountain, the same spot he once brought his kids.

“This right here hasn’t been here for a long, long time,” Best said. “It’s something for the kids to do, to come out and have a good time.”

Families said now that the fountain has reopened, it makes downtown a destination again.

“We actually have had generations of families enjoying the fountain,” said city spokeswoman Connie Cochran.

Cochran said it’s good to have the fountain back in action.

“In the Central Valley, we need something like this so families can come and enjoy and cool off,” Cochran said. “And it brings people into the downtown area and that makes just a huge difference to have that positive energy and that life in the downtown core.”

The fountain had been a summertime staple in Stockton for more than 20 years before it was shut down four years ago.

Afterward, the city spent nearly a million dollars to rebuild the water fountain, but the reopening was delayed by the pandemic.

“It’s just part of what we expect during the summer, to have people playing in the fountain, and it’s really nice to see that return,” Cochran said. “It means a lot to people, it’s part of their family traditions.”

It’s been a long time coming for dozens of families who now get to splash and play in the water fountain.

“To see Stockton come back to life again is wonderful. It’s beautiful, it’s a beautiful sight to see,” Best said.

For at least the next few weeks, the city is limiting the number of kids who can be out in the water to no more than 30. They’re asking families to take breaks so it doesn’t get overcrowded.