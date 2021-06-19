‘It’s a beautiful day’: Customers, businesses react to weekend without restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A sense of normalcy is slowly resuming.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Gerard Aguilar. “This is what the people needed after a year-long of distancing and mask.”

It was the first weekend in 15 months with no restrictions for both people and businesses.

“Nature is returning is what I like to say’” said Flat Stick Pub General Manager Jordan Kramer.

Kramer says they have expanded the hours for the weekend and are looking to expand some weekday hours.

“The vibe is kind of back,” Kramer said. “People are ready to enjoy their summer.”

While mostly everything is looking good, businesses are still concerned about one thing.

“Trying to get staffed up,” Kramer said.

“We are short on staff. It’s hard to be at full capacity,” said Troy Paski, with Hoppy Brewing Company in Old Sacramento.

Paski says it has been a bitter-sweet moment.

“It’s finally nice to finally have people in here without having to deal with social distancing measures,” Paski said.

Others feel the same.

“It’s good to be out there,” Aguilar said.

The heatwave helped businesses with more customers, but most businesses are excited for Sunday: Father’s Day.