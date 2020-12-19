‘It’s a Christmas bummer’: Antelope man has Christmas decorations stolen from front yard

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) – An Antelope man is now looking for answers after catching a thief stealing Christmas decorations from his front yard early Thursday morning.

There’s a guy like Joe Fiffick in just about every neighborhood, someone who gets a kick out of collecting and displaying Christmas lawn decorations.

“I purposely look for stuff that wasn’t just Home Depot or Lowe’s bought,” Fiffick said.

Thursday morning he was in for a shock.

Fiffick’s prized Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster were missing.

The security cameras on his Antelope home caught a suspicious white SUV cruising slowly down the street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, then a woman calmly got out and went straight for Rudolph.

“She went ahead and pried Rudolph first and then she pried up Bumble,” Fiffick told FOX40.

Fiffick bought the stolen items 12 years ago and they are no longer made, and there were easier targets next door closer to the sidewalk.

“My neighbor has Bumble and also Rudolph, but she specifically wanted those two,” Fiffick said.

Fiffick has a 6-year-old daughter but he’s been collecting and putting up Christmas decorations for 20 years and takes the loss of his Rudolph and Bumble personally.

While Fiffick has other decorations to fill the space of the stolen figures, the value of his loss isn’t measured in dollars.

“I do it for the children in the neighborhood and everything so they could see it and it kind of robs them of that,” Fiffick said.

Fiffick’s friends and family have been looking for the culprit’s Jaguar SUV or signs of the missing figures and have posted the video on neighborhood watches and social media.

“It’s a Christmas bummer, yes, but I’m just hoping we can find who did it,” Fiffick told FOX40.

If you or have any information on the suspect, you can call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.