‘It’s a huge thing’: Tracy’s first Black mayor talks about historic win

TRACY, Calif (KTXL) – Tracy’s new mayor, Dr. Nancy Young, was sworn in Tuesday, becoming the city’s first Black mayor.

Dr. Young served on the city council since 2012 and was also the city’s first Black vice mayor.

“I really feel that I’m that huge transition that goes between the old Tracy into the new Tracy, to where we’re going, where our future is going,” Dr. Young said.

Dr. Young said she’s humbled to be the first Black mayor of Tracy after being just the second Black person to serve on city council.

“For me to actually become mayor, it’s a huge thing because now I know that I can inspire and I’ve been told by other little girls and other adult women and men of different colors that we can do this because I’ve pierced that ceiling. I’ve opened the door wider,” Dr. Young told FOX40.

Dr. Young said her time on the city council has helped prepare her to lead.

“I believe that all these years have brought me to this place to be able to really move Tracy forward with the support that’s needed,” Dr. Young explained.

As mayor, Dr. Young said she will focus on economic development, addressing homelessness, and on Measure V, which she championed to get passed in 2016.

“It’s a half-cent sales tax measure to be able to bring amenities to our community. I want to see that followed through. It’s been four years, we only got a couple of things done,” Dr. Young said.

Dr. Young said people can expect a different style of leadership from her than they saw from former Mayor Robert Rickman.

“His was more, to me, as a top-down. ‘I’m going to tell you what to do,'” Dr. Young said. “Mine is I want input. I believe that every voice matters, truly. Not only on our council but our staff, and even our community. We’re all pieces to the puzzle and to be able to articulate that and to bring all the voices together, that’s my job.”