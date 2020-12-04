‘It’s a lot at stake’: Local business owners prepare for another round of shutdowns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With another shutdown on the horizon, local business owners are beginning to feel anxiety over what this next round of closures means for the future of their businesses.

“We’ve already been not working for half a year. No assistance, very little money coming in. More money is coming out than is coming in so it takes its toll on us,” said Vidal Alcantar, a barber at The 916 Cuts.

Alcantar is worried about how he’ll support his family if he has to pack up his clippers.

“Just anxiety of not knowing what we’re going into,” Alcantar told FOX40.

Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out plans Thursday for potential “stay at home orders” as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

It would close down barbershops, hair salons and personal care services.

Gov. Newsom says a shutdown will be triggered if a region falls below 15% ICU capacity, something he’s expecting to happen in the Sacramento area in the next few days.

“We feel like we’re paying for other people’s mistakes because we already take our precautions. Everyone in here wears a mask at all times,” Alcantar explained.

Precautions that restaurants say they also have in place.

But outdoor dining won’t be allowed if the lockdown happens, so The Waterboy in midtown is preparing to shift to takeout only.

“There’s frustration though because it’s really hard to keep a business going when the changes are happening constantly,” said Karly Mahan, manager of The Waterboy.

Mahan said they just bought tent and heaters to accommodate outdoor seating which likely won’t be very useful for some time.

Despite the difficulties, she understands the safety concerns.

“We’re grateful to all be healthy and have each other through this,” Mahan explained.

As for Alcantar, he just hopes any shutdown won’t last long because not cutting hair just won’t cut it for his livelihood.

“It’s a lot at stake,” Alcantar said. “It’s not very something to just take lightly.”