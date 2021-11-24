‘It’s a madhouse’: Thanksgiving shoppers scramble for last-minute goods at grocery stores

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Thanksgiving just hours away, some people at the grocery stores Wednesday night continue the holiday tradition of last-minute shopping.

“It’s a madhouse,” Jeff Runey said.

Runey bought most of his Thanksgiving food earlier in the week, but he’s at the Safeway just east of midtown for round two.

“You know that last minute, ‘Oh, we want this extra thing and that recipe looks good, we’ll make that,’” Runey said.

Shopper Margi Park knows what she’s thankful for this year.

“I’m very thankful that I have the money, strength, and I’m going to be invited so I don’t have to cook,” Park said.

Further east at Corti Brothers, a Sacramento shopping go-to since 1947, store director Rick Mindermann said they aren’t seeing whatever supply chain issues others may be having this year.

Cranberries? Check.

“Our stuff comes through an organic producer, and they just had good supply,” Mindermann said.

Though, a certain holiday sweet bread that comes from Italy is in short supply.

“So we are about five weeks behind in having our traditional panettone because normally we get our big container from Italy here about the first week of November, and it’s delayed. We’re now not going to see it until probably the first or second week of December,” Mindermann said.

He said extra staff on a busy day like Wednesday is key. Employees know they won’t have to work the holiday because the store doesn’t open on Thanksgiving.

“We’ve got all that turkey fixings, the classic thanksgiving stuff,” said shopper Ian Bullock.

Bullock said he was confident he could find what he needed, but a little reservation for the goods he wanted wasn’t going to hurt.

“We called ahead,” Bullock said. “That’s how they have it set up here.”

Corti Brothers will be closed Thanksgiving, but the Safeway off Alhambra Boulevard will be open until 1 a.m. It will then reopen at 5 a.m.