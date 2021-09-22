‘It’s about the experience’: California Capital Airshow volunteers reunite

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In just two days, the skies over Sacramento will fill with the sound of high-speed jets, large military aircraft and the cheers of aviation fans.

But, before the California Capital Airshow can happen, around 1,000 volunteers have to do their job planning and setting up.

“The California Capitol Airshow as a non-profit is just incredible,” volunteer coordinator Mark Crawford told FOX40.

What makes the airshow possible is the hard work of hundreds of volunteers that have become more of a big family, and it’s time for the reunion.

“It’s incredible. If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be coming back every year,” Crawford said.

Crawford is in charge of coordinating volunteers that you see in the parking lot, at the gates, setting up and taking down this incredible show.

“The vast majority of volunteers come back every year,” he said.

“I’m a Rancho Cordovan; this is in our blood,” concession coordinator Shelly Blanchard said. “We were home to the late, great Mather Air Force Base.”

Blanchard is in charge of concessions, which are run by volunteers from dozens of local non-profit organizations.

“From an American point of view, I’m really proud that we can bring this here,” Blanchard explained.

“It’s not about the money; it’s about the experience,” volunteer Mac Cameron said.

The volunteers are getting excited about this weekend.

“We know that we are making such a significant difference in the community,” explained Terry Gough with Rancho Cordova Moose Lodge.

The money each organization makes at the airshow goes directly back to their community.

“The different organizations here sort of yoke together in a common cause. It just strengthens our whole community,” Blanchard explained. “And that’s really what happens at the airshow.”