‘It’s about time’: Stevante Clark reacts to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Stevante Clark did not hide his emotions as the verdict for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was read Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve always said slow progress is better than no progress. This is slow progress 400 years later,” Clark said.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Clark came to Cesar Chavez Plaza Tuesday to hand out clothing to the homeless. He set up a loudspeaker so that everyone could hear the verdict being read live.

His brother, Stephon Clark, was killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard in March 2018. Officers said they thought Stephon Clark had a gun, but it was his cell phone.

After that shooting, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert ultimately decided not to charge the officers.

“All of me wished that this would happen here in Sacramento,” Clark said. “The killers who killed my brother are still walking the streets today.”

However, Clark said Tuesday’s verdict will feel like progress to the families of those unjustly killed by law enforcement.

“A win for George Floyd is not just a win for the Floyd family, it’s a win for Oscar’s, Emmett Till’s, Stephon’s, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin,” Clark explained. “George Floyd never gets to come back, Stephon Clark never gets to come back.”

“So we all lost, we’re losing still. This officer being found guilty, it’s about time one of these people are held accountable,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Clark said he knows this case is far from over as the trial for the other officers involved is set to begin soon.

“All those cops need to be held accountable because they sat there and they were silent, which means they were compliant to the murder and the assassination of George Floyd,” he said.

But he believes Chauvin’s conviction will help slow down police violence against Black communities across the country.

“Now they know you can’t just keep killing us and get away with it,” he told FOX40. “Now they know we’re going to do more than just protest. Now they know you’ll lose your job, you’ll lose your freedom, you’ll lose exactly what we’ve been losing for the last 400 years.”

Clark told FOX40 he’s encouraging any demonstrators to not cause any violence or property damage because he said it doesn’t change anything.