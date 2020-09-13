‘It’s aggravating’: North Complex fire evacuees wait to see what remains of their communities

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The North Complex fire continues to burn in rural Butte County as firefighters dig containment lines.

Many who lived in the Berry Creek area are stuck waiting to get back and see what is left of their homes.

“No, I know my home is gone,” said Jason Hill. “It burnt down.”

Hill’s house is one of more than 300 homes that have burned down in the North Complex fire.

But despite the loss, he joined others to serve food to evacuees in the Lakeside Market and Gas Station parking lot.

“It’s kind of therapy in a way, you know, it takes my mind off stuff,” Hill told FOX40. “And I am giving back the way I’m being shown love. You know what I’m saying, I’m reciprocating that.”

On Saturday, fire crews were still putting out hotspots and cutting down dead trees that burned in the blaze.

Those hazards and downed power lines are what is preventing residents from being allowed back in to their community.

“Very frustrating to the point of where it’s aggravating,” said Berry Creek resident Dan Wiley.

Many like Wiley are waiting to see if their homes are even still there.

“Plus or minus, I want to know what’s there. I want to see it,” Wiley said. “It’s not going to be fun. We’ll be bawling our eyes out.”

But Wiley says he’s one of the lucky ones, he has another home in Quincy where he can stay.

On Saturday, he too brought donations for his Berry Creek neighbors who may be in need.

“There’s a lot of us already that have already been talking about rebuilding and we’re gonna do this. We’re not done,” Wiley said.

Meanwhile, firefighters are working hard to continue to build containment lines. But again with thick smoke in the skies, they still have not been able to bring aircraft in to put out those hard to reach hotspots.