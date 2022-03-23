SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Unified School District officials handed out thousands of free meals to parents Wednesday as teachers and other school staff members took to the picket lines.

Glenn Greene, a father of four, is just one of many parents who were left scrambling.

“I’m a single parent so this impacted me quite a bit,” Greene told FOX40. “I had to rearrange my schedule because I work.”

School campuses, normally bustling with students, sat empty Wednesday after negotiations between the Sacramento City Teachers Association and the district stalled.

“Whatever they want they should get because they work for it. They do, they work hard for it,” Greene said.

Greene, who has two kids in pre-kindergarten and two at Tahoe Elementary School, said he spoke to his students’ teachers before Wednesday’s strike.

“The people who work with my children, and I can see, I can hear it in their voice that they really, it’s not that they really wanted to do it,” Greene said.

Greene told FOX40 his kids’ teachers sent home worksheets for students.

“They gave them some packets of work to keep them busy and you know, so they don’t go back,” Greene said.

Greene said he hopes the strike doesn’t last long and the worksheets are no substitute for kids being in school.

The free student breakfast and lunches will be available for curbside pickup Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the work stoppage.

“They have no idea how long this is going to go on. Hopefully it’ll be over soon,” Greene said. “It’s going to be kind of rough.”

For a list of the district’s food distribution locations, tap or click here.