‘It’s gonna burn’: Residents await aftermath of Caldor Fire

(KTXL) — Residents could only stop and watch as the Caldor Fire destroyed what they knew as home.

“You see the flames. Those might be a thousand feet tall. cause,” said Bill Fitzgerald, Pioneer resident and former firefighter. ”It’s about four miles away.”

Huge flames can be seen from miles away as the fire continues to rage after growing to 30,000 acres Tuesday.

“It’s scary and it’s sad. I mean there are homes sporadically, little towns and stuff,” said Dana from Jackson. “Yeah, I’m worried about the whole forest but you know, like I said we come camping up here. Become a thing for the kids. It might not be here after this.”

Several miles north of Omo Ranch Road there are fast-moving flames.

“It’s pretty sad; it’s gonna burn,” said Mitch McGranahan, a Pioneer resident.

McGranahan breathed a sigh of relief after finally seeing his boss who was supposed to meet with him hours earlier.

Other residents packed up and were leaving ahead of mandatory evacuations, which they knew were inevitable.

“We’re pretty sure we’re going to burn so we just got a few of the things we bought lately,” McGranahan said.

Fitzgerald, a former firefighter, knows the hardship of battling wildland fires.

“With these winds, I don’t see any way of stopping it. With all the history of the other fires,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m worried about a shift in the wind if it shifts from going like northeastern to straight north and south, Pioneer’s in line.”