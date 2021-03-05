‘It’s great to be back’: Woodland’s State Theatre reopens

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – A sense of normalcy returned for some movie lovers in Yolo County this afternoon as the State Theatre and Multiplex in Woodland welcomed back customers as the county sits in the red tier.

People had the option of picking from six movies and as you can imagine, with the limited capacity because of the pandemic, those showings sold out fast.

Most people were happy to get back to some kind of normal.

The long wait is over for Yolo County movie lovers, they can once again catch new films on the big screen.

“It’s just nice to actually be out,” said Louie Alvarez.

Alvarez and his daughter went on their first movie date together watching Tom and Jerry.

“It’s amazing! Finally just in public with with my baby attached,” Alvarez said.

Others had the same idea as the majority of the movies showing at the State Theatre and Multiplex in Woodland sold out well before showtime.

“It’s great. Feels amazing to be back,” said Jorge Tapia, theatre general manager.

Tapia tells FOX40 it’s exciting and stressful at the same time to open back up.

The Woodland theater has been closed since last March but with Yolo County now in the red tier, movie theaters can open up at 25% capacity and face masks required.

“We expected to be busy but not this busy,” Tapia said.

This is the only movie theatre open in Yolo county, the Regal Theaters and the Varsity Theatre in Davis remain close for the time being due to repairs and Regal Cinemas suspending operations.

“So glad to see it back open. This town needs it,” said Toni Goodin, a regular movie goer.

Goodin says with the theater reopening, she can escape reality that we are all facing a little bit.

“I feel a little different because we have all this going on, but it’s good to have somewhat of a normalcy come back into things,” Goodin said.

The general manager says they have to do a lot more cleaning and they do have hand sanitizer stations around the theatre if you are hoping to catch a show make sure you buy your tickets well in advance.