‘It’s incredibly dangerous’: City council candidate’s campaign signs set on fire in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A current school board member and candidate for Sacramento City Council says several lawn signs supporting her campaign have been set on fire in South Sacramento.

“When I see the yard sign, I think it’s a reminder of just how excited and activated this community is,” District 8 candidate Mai Vang said.

Vang’s feelings of excitement quickly shifted to fear after learning several of her campaign signs outside of her supporters’ homes had been set on fire.

“Which is incredibly dangerous. Thankfully, no one was hurt,” Vang told FOX40. “When my team did arrive, we still smelled the lighter fluid.”

Vang said emails from voters started coming in on Oct. 7 when neighbors found roughly five signs burned near Valley High School in South Sacramento.

On Tuesday evening, more signs went up in flames in Meadowview.

“I think these tactics are really meant to intimidate and silence candidates, especially women of color,” Vang said. “And I just want to share that whoever is doing this, that our campaign won’t be silenced.“

Vang’s District 8 opponent, Les Simmons, condemned the destruction.

Simmons said in an email, “My campaign has had signs destroyed as well so I understand the frustration. I’ll say now what I said then: it’s wrong to destroy property, including campaign signs.”

Both candidates are hoping this is the last they’ll see of sign incineration, so they can get back to the issues they’re working to solve.

“Burned yard signs cannot compare to the fact that our families are still struggling to pay rent, that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. So, we gotta stay focused on the issues,” Vang said.

Sacramento police say whoever is responsible could face vandalism and arson charges.