‘It’s just great to open again’: Tower Theatre excited to welcome back guests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – For the first time in a long time, the historic Tower Theatre in Downtown Sacramento is welcoming back its guests.

The general manager says they sold about 150 tickets Friday night.

He says it was a sense of excitement seeing how happy people were to have the ability to be at the movies once again.

“My mom and I have been coming once a week, on the weekend, to pick up popcorn and butter,” said Gabrielle Kennedy, a moviegoer.

That makes movie theaters like the newly rebranded, Tower Theatre by Angelika the place to be on a Friday night.

This Friday night is extra special.

“It’s fantastic. It’s just great to open again,” said general manager, Dave Parker.

Parker says the last year has been very difficult for his business.

He managed to stay afloat by selling popcorn but Friday night’s reopening of movie theaters has him ready.

“I’ve been prepping for it for probably a month now and, you know, you try to get things done incrementally so it’s not a snowball effect,” Parker said.

Parker says the most exciting part is seeing people’s excitement.

“Really excited to at least pretend things are normal,” said guest, Kristina Susac.

The last time Susac went out to see a movie was at least a year ago.

“I just wanted to start to replicate normal. Fully vaccinated, have had two shots for about a month now,” Susac said.

To celebrate, she says the Tower Theatre was her top choice.

“Oh, I grew up in Sacramento, so there’s just a lot of history here and this theater seems to have the best movies all the time,” Susac said.

For the time being, every other row in each auditorium is blocked off and people are being asked to sit at least 6 feet apart from other guests.

Everyone must wear a mask when they’re not eating or drinking and staff is sanitizing the building throughout the day.

For now, most of Friday’s guests can agree it’s a sign of better times.

“Some normalcy reoccurring and just awesomeness,” said Gabrielle Kennedy.

In the red tier, theaters are allowed to operate at a 25% capacity.

The general manager says when it hits the limit the show will be considered sold out.