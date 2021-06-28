‘It’s just not safe’: Angels Camp bans ‘safe and sane’ fireworks ahead of fundraising season

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) – Historic Angels Camp in Calaveras County has banned “safe and sane” fireworks altogether this year.

The town is surrounded by dry grass, brush and timber, and has had close calls with fires before.

”It’s just not safe to have any introduction, any kind of spark or fireworks in our community at this time,” said Angels Camp Fire Marshal Nathan Fry.

The town of 3,800 normally has four to five fireworks booths operated by nonprofit youth groups, but fire safety trumped fundraising this year.

“We didn’t enjoy to do it, obviously, that revenue is such good for our local sports, youth athletics,” Fry said.

In years past, the town has reserved a designated location for “safe and sane” fireworks overseen by the fire department, but with dry conditions, even that was too risky.

The urgency ban includes possessing, selling and transporting “safe and sane” fireworks, and is expected to last for five months. Fines can reach $1,000 for a violation in the city or county.

Foothills resident Robert Ray said “safe and sane” fireworks can be safe but agreed that not everyone will follow the rules.

“I understand why people would be concerned about having fireworks, especially in Angels Camp after the big fire, so I can understand peoples’ concerns,” he said.

Calaveras County hopes that two large fireworks shows on July 3 will prevent private fireworks frenzies.

The Angels Camp Fire Department plans to help nonprofit groups put on alternative fundraising events to make up for this year’s loss in revenue.