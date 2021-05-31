‘It’s like a nightmare’: Loved ones speak out on missing Granite Bay man

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) – Loved ones are asking for the community’s help in locating a man from Granite Bay who’s been missing for nearly one month.

“About 10, I think, I came out and said I’m gonna go to bed, I’m tired myself, and good night. And he said good night and that was it,” recalled Michael Gonzales of the last time he saw his son, 27-year-old Mike Gonzales, in their Granite Bay home.

That was on May 1st.

Michael says his son had just finished HVAC school and was excited to begin a new career.

There wasn’t any reason he can think of that his son would just leave on his own without letting anyone know.



“I called him and he didn’t pick up. It went right to voicemail,” explained Michael Gonzales.



Mike Gonzales’ girlfriend told his father that he was at the gym.

Michael Gonzales continued to reach out to his son with texts and voicemail.

“And he didn’t respond so I thought OK what’s going on here?” he said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a missing person’s case.

Authorities have tracked Mike Gonzales’ teal 2000 Toyota Camry at various locations around Sacramento County from a license plate reader, including Greenback Lane, Madison Avenue near Interstate 80, Marconi Avenue and Roseville Road where the Camry was last spotted.

Michael Gonzales says in the past his son would only be gone for a couple of days at the most, usually crashed at a friend’s house.

“He’s always been with me,” he explained. “He’s never been away from me for more than a day or two.”

But Michael Gonzales says he could always get in contact with his son.

“It’s surreal. It’s like a nightmare,” he told FOX40.

Mike Gonzales’ best friend, Milan Bertoni, was at a birthday party with him just two days before he went missing and also spoke to him the following day.

“The next day I was calling him and his phone was off. And I haven’t heard from him,” Bertoni said.

Milan says he’s searched the areas, where Mike Gonzales’ car was seen for any sign of him or his car.

“Michael, make a phone call. Reach out to anybody. Anybody. Just tell them you want to get home. And problems you might have, whatever problem you think you might have, no matter how big of a problem it might be, we can solve it,” Michael Gonzales said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michael Gonzales at (530) 889-7800.