‘It’s like your worst nightmare’: Family of Stockton man shot in possible hate crime speaks out

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in a possible hate crime.

The shooting happened Friday night on Pacific Avenue near Rivera Road around 11:30 p.m.

“It’s like your worst nightmare. You never want a call like that,” recalled Marlon Gayle while playing the voicemail his brother, Bobby Gayle, left after being shot Friday.

Surveillance video from a business near the Hammer Ranch Shopping Center captured the shooter firing at Bobby Gayle, who is a Black man.

“He was driving in the wrong direction. He almost hit my brother and his friend. And so my brother said, ‘Hey, slow down.’ And that’s when a guy got out the car and he started saying the N-word and shooting my brother,” Marlon Gayle said as he described what his brother recalled happened that night. “And you know, we were just like, wow. He didn’t just … he was trying to kill my brother.”

Bobby Gayle was found on the ground and was rushed to the hospital. His family said he’s now recovering after being shot seven times.

“My brother, he’s a hardworking man and he’s loved by everybody, and I’m glad that this is something that didn’t take his life,” Marlon Gayle told FOX40.

Stockton police confirm they’re now investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime and have contacted the FBI and the California Department of Justice.

“Very brazen act of violence that, obviously, we don’t condone,” said Stockton Police Chief James Chraska. “The shooter was described as a white male adult in his 30s.”

“He’s dangerous and nobody should ever have to experience this. This should not happen,” Chraska continued.

Marlon Gayle said it’s a miracle his brother is alive, and that their family won’t let this racist attack define them.

“Our messages is love and hope and justice and truth, so we want the guy to be found,” Marlon Gayle explained. “But at the same time, we’re just so thankful and we’re not going to let that message of hatred take away that blessing that our brother is alive and that, you know, hatred and violence, it will never win.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Gayle family.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or investigators at 209-937-8323.