‘It’s never, never going to be the same’: Family mourns Stockton officer killed in shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Loved ones are speaking out about Jimmy Inn, the Stockton police officer who was killed in Tuesday’s shooting.

“Full of love, full of giving, sacrifice, he was the kind of guy that would give everything he’s got to help somebody else out and not hold back,” said Inn’s uncle, Ken Finch.

“He was very patriotic. He loved America. He loved people; he wanted to help people,” said Inn’s aunt Mony Finch. “He was such a pivotal part of our life, our lives.”

Guided by his peers and mourned by his family, Inn received a police escort away from San Joaquin General Hospital Tuesday evening.

Loved ones could only try to process the loss of Inn, shot and killed in the line of duty just hours earlier.

Ken Finch’s mind darted between grief and the lasting imprint his nephew leaves behind.

“All I can remember is Jimmy giving me a big hug, and when we hugged each other he would squeeze me with so much life inside of him, so much love,” he told FOX40. “And we are just shocked, and we are really, really, truly devastated right now it’s too hard to even explain.”

In her despair, Mony Finch said she can’t help but think about what this means for those closest to the fallen officer.

“He left a 7-month-old baby who’s never going to know him, his wife, his stepchildren,” she said. “It’s never, never going to be the same.”

Family said Inn’s compassion for others led him to this career, but it’s the respect from fellow officers and his community that will seal his legacy.

“His death, perhaps, as tragic as it was, it was not in vain,” Mony Finch said. “It is such a senseless loss, but yes it does help that he has so much love and support.”