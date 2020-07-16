‘It’s not over’: Truckee man continues long recovery after COVID-19 hospitalization

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Mark Redpath has been out of the ICU for three months now, but every day is still a struggle.

“Obviously, I’m lucky to be alive but it’s not over. I can hardly eat,” Redpath said. “I look better but I’ve got a long way to go to heal.”

Redpath, 50, spent more than two weeks on a ventilator battling COVID-19 at the Tahoe Forest Hospital.

“The pain is horrific and then you don’t have family that can come see you,” he said.

But the hardest part for him were the vivid hallucinations. He was convinced he had been in a car accident, killing his daughter and her volleyball team.

“At one point, I was like, ‘I’ll just die in here,’” Redpath said. “I thought the nurses hated me. It’s really hard.”

All the while his wife, Holly, and 12-year-old twins had to wait at home while they had mild cases of the virus.

“This thing has its own agenda. He’s an athlete, great shape, 50, no underlying health conditions,” Holly said, adding they don’t know why it hit her husband so hard.

Slowly but surely, though, Mark started to recover.

Holly saw the first glimmer of hope when the hospital sent a photo. Mark was able to scrawl a message — “Truckee Love.”

“I just wanted to let people know to take care of each other,” he said.

And now that he’s out of the hospital, Mark is working to take care of his family. They are dealing with $300,000 in medical bills and are hoping to raise money through GoFundMe donations.

“We’ve worked hard all our lives to support our family. So when we ask for help, I’m not asking for me,” Mark said.

Despite the hardships, Mark knows he’s fortunate to even be here to share his ordeal when there are so many others who didn’t make it.

“They don’t get to share their story. I was very lucky,” he told FOX40. “It’s real, we’re real, and I just wish people would help each other out with a simple mask.”