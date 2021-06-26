‘It’s OK to be who you are’: Sacramento celebrates LGBT community, families during Pride Month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Organizations across the Greater Sacramento area celebrating the LGBT community Saturday during Pride Month.

This year’s events were focused on inclusivity among both children and adults.

“We have some performers, some dancers, vendors, a few drag queens who were kind enough to come out, looking fabulous in this heat,” said Sacramento Children’s Museum’s Kala Haley-Clark.

After a year of cancellations and closures, the excitement for pride events is back, and the common theme for 2021 was family.

“It’s normal for me, so I want it to be normal for her,” explained attendee Megan Burns.

Burns told FOX40 that she and her daughter, Lorelai, wanted to be a part of Saturday’s Pride celebration at the children’s museum in Rancho Cordova.

“It’s important for kids to grow up knowing that this is around them and this is OK, and it’s OK to be who you are. We want them to grow up feeling comfortable with every stage of their life,” said attendee Shandra Mitchell.

And the museum isn’t the only one celebrating pride with family.

“We’re just really excited about how DOCO is really celebrating our community,” said Sacramento LGBT Community Center Board Member Karl Crudup.

Crudup says this weekend’s events at Downtown Commons will not only appeal to the adults but also the kids.

“Our community is very diverse, and it’s important to highlight everyone that can come out and celebrate and have entertainment that’s family friendly,” Crudup said.

And while family is the main theme this weekend, all event organizers and attendees told FOX40 having a place for everyone to feel included is the overall goal during Pride Month.

“Having the support to know that they can be who they are and be loved and accepted. That’s so important,” said Haley-Clark.

The Sacramento Children’s Museum will try to hold their pride event annually while pride celebrations at DOCO will continue through Sunday.