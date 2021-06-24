‘It’s really a strange mystery’: Woman in Davis suffering from amnesia

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – A woman in Davis is suffering from amnesia, and while she currently lives in a care facility, investigators are hoping somebody recognizes her.

“It’s really a strange mystery and one we would like to solve as soon as possible,” said Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov of the Davis Police Department.

Davis police have been asking the woman many personal questions, but aren’t getting any answers.

“She’s tried to give us all the information we have asked for,” Doroshov explained. “She just can’t.”

Now, investigators are turning to the public to help figure out who this woman is because she apparently doesn’t know herself.

All detectives really do know is when and where this mystery began: Sunday, May 30, after walking through a Davis cul-de-sac the woman, possibly in her 30s, wandered into the backyard on the other side of a fence.

After being spotted by his dog, Ruby, owner Kurt Snipes approached the woman in his yard.

“I could tell that she was confused and lost so I just had her sit down and talked to her a little bit,” Snipes said.

Snipes said he never got a malicious vibe from the stranger, but like others after him, he said information was hard to come by.

“We were not getting very far with that,” Snipes recalled. “She, like I said, couldn’t tell me where she was trying to get to other than out there pointing to the west beyond the back fence.”

Medical treatment at a local hospital didn’t yield any physical injuries or trauma. When police took over the case fingerprints and data base checks didn’t offer any help.

At one point the woman told police she thought her name was Ruth Pearlman and that she was from New York state.

“I don’t think that she is very confident in that information she’s just trying to give it out, and we’re not confident that that is accurate information at this point,” Doroshov told FOX40.

It’s been nearly a month since Snipes tried to help the woman in his yard, but answers are still beyond reach.

“Makes me really really sad because I empathize with folks in her situation,” he said.

Davis police say the best-case scenario is the woman is from the area and someone recognizes her and tells police. If not, police will continue looking for answers including dental records and DNA checks.