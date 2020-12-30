‘It’s really wild to watch him’: 4-year-old Tahoe snowboarder already has his first sponsor

(KTXL) — A Tahoe snowboarder is drawing attention for having talent rarely seen at his age.

Four-year-old Leland Vogt did not learn his incredible snowboarding skills by taking lessons. Instead, you might say he was born with them.

“He grew up in the skate/snow scene already, but the way he took to it was just unlike anybody we’d ever seen,” said Leland’s father Chuck Vogt.

His is a snowboarding family. Leland’s father, Chuck, is also the founder of skateboard company Tahoe Longboards.

It was clear before Leland even turned 2 that he would be into the same things as his dad.

“I tell ya, I was kind of blown away that first day just because he seemed to have an awareness and no fear at all about sliding, whether it was backwards or sideways,” Vogt said. “He picked it up right away, man. And now he’s to the point where I don’t even have to help him down the mountain. Once he’s off the chair, he’s self-sufficient.”

Leland already has his first sponsor: the clothing company Shred Dog.

“It’s really wild to watch him because I think he’s just so full of energy. He’s like bursting at the seams,” Vogt said. “And then when he gets on the snow, all of a sudden he’s like super calm and he’s totally focused like a laser beam.”

As long as he enjoys snowboarding, Leland’s mom and dad are going to make sure he gets to keep doing it.

“And it if turns into something more, that’s great. But if not, he’s going to have a great life chasing the snow like I did,” Vogt said.

Leland’s mom and dad share videos of his talent on an Instagram account, which already has about 1,000 followers.