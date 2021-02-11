‘It’s the right thing to do’: Local project helps build more apartments for low-income residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Apartment units are being built for low- and moderate-income tenants in Sacramento.

The latest available numbers show just 3.5% of new units are affordable for low-income residents and lower-wage workers who are essential for a healthy city economy.

That’s the reason for fanfare over the Mirasol Village project: 427 units in a planned community that replaces a rundown federal housing project just outside the city’s downtown.

It took numerous nonprofit and private partners, with multiple funding sources, to get it going.

For all its attributes, Mirasol Village is a mixed-use development, which means not all those units are reserved for low- and moderate-income residents.

The complex financing of the project means it took eight years to get to this point, and it won’t be completely finished for another four years.

“One of the impediments to speeding up the construction of housing is the gap that exists when it comes to financing,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg.

That’s why the city is using $31.5 million of Measure U sales tax money that the mayor helped pass to jumpstart low-income housing projects.

Sacramento has identified empty lots in the city, often near industrial or commercial areas that are suitable for housing construction.

The housing trust fund gives private developers money for permits, fees and infrastructure costs.

“We know in this city, there are at least two dozen projects that are ready to go if they get a little bit of help; that’s thousands of units,” Steinberg said.

It’s not just money; the city is now allowing multi-unit homes like fourplexes to be built on empty lots in residential neighborhoods.

That’s a first in the state, although there was some resistance.

“I know people are concerned, but it’s the right thing to do,” Steinberg said.

Many neighborhood groups were okay with the new housing rule, as long as there are strict design restrictions to preserve the character of the neighborhoods.

Despite all the efforts, the city will still fall short of goals set by the state, and that housing advocates insist are needed, but city officials feel it is a much needed beginning.