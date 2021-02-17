‘It’s time to step aside’: Sheriff Scott Jones to retire at the end of his term

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones is ready to hand over the reins.

“It’s time to step aside. Let somebody else’s vision and energy take the department to the next level,” he said.

Jones says he feels good knowing he accomplished all the goals that he set out to achieve as sheriff.

These include establishing a state-of-the-art communications center, finding a centralized campus for the sheriff’s office, and getting a youth service unit up and running.

“Serving thousands of kids, mostly in underserved communities. Thousands of kids every week in all sorts of different mentorship,” Jones told FOX40.

Despite the civil unrest in the country, Jones says he believes at the core that his office hasn’t digressed from serving people who support them as much as ever and that those challenges make the sheriff’s office stronger.

Capt. Jim Barnes, a 23-year veteran of the department, announced Wednesday that he would like to help meet those challenges as the new sheriff.

“Get to know me – know my story, where I came from, how I grew up. And I think people will draw some similarities there,” Barnes said.

Barnes says overcoming a difficult childhood, with an abusive dad and the family having financial aid to help make ends meet, gives him a sensitive heart that will recognize hardship in the community and a strong will to lead one of the larger law enforcement agencies in the country.

“‘Cause it’s really about just connecting as human beings and how do we collaborate, moving forward,” he explained. “I look at now as solution-driven in law enforcement. The reality is, we just need to listen, right? And help us understand what do we need to do to provide that service?”

Although Jones hasn’t formally endorsed a successor, he had some kind words to share for Capt. Barnes.

“He’s brilliant. He’s passionate. He’s got a tremendous amount of vision,” Jones said. “Makes my decision to retire, honestly, a lot easier.”

Jones will be retiring at the end of his term after serving more than 33 years with the department.

“Never called in sick because I didn’t want to come into work. It’s been an amazing ride. But it’s time for me to get off that ride and let somebody else get on,” he said.