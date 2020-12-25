‘It’s very calm’: Pandemic dampens usual last-minute Christmas Eve shopping rush

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Not everyone gets their Christmas shopping done early.

“Because it’s hard right now. You got to wait for some last-minute funds, you know what I mean?” Samuel Carral said.

Carral came to the Solano Town Center to buy gifts for his girlfriend’s kids, a task he said he was putting off to make sure he knew what they really wanted.

“It’s one of those things; it’s my girlfriend’s kids,” he said. “I want to make them happy so I kind of have to wait to see what they like.”

While there would be a rush of people on a typical Christmas Eve, many FOX40 spoke with said the mall seems calmer this year.

“It’s actually OK. It’s very calm. Usually, you get someone who bumps into you; you have to say ‘sorry.’ So I’m liking it,” Ydalia Rios said.

Rios says she didn’t come on Thursday to get shopping done, but instead to just get out of the house. The mall was one of the few places open.

“I mean, come on, it doesn’t seem like Christmas because we’re all stuck in the house, you know? So might as well just look at everything and have fun. Be grateful for what you’ve got,” she said.

But others say they picked Christmas Eve to shop because they thought it would be less crowded, and they wanted to get in and out without risking exposure to the coronavirus.

“If we could lessen our time going to the mall, it’s better,” shopper John Gonzalez said. “After this, I’m just going to go straight home.”

Solano Town Center said it has been limiting the number of people allowed into the mall this year, having security count occupancy levels once an hour. It has also closed all indoor seating in the halls and removed chairs and X-ed out tables in the food court.

Individual stores are also limiting capacity, with long lines to get into some shops.

Still, Carral said he’s been uneasy coming to a crowded place.

“That’s another reason why it probably took me long enough to shop because I’m scared myself, so I don’t try to touch everything,” he told FOX40. “I don’t like to be around people nowadays, you know what I mean?”