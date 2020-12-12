‘It’s very nice to have everything to ourselves’: Snowfall good news for ski resorts amid COVID-19 restrictions

SIERRA, Calif. (KTXL) — An expected snowstorm this weekend is all good news for resorts like Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows, but it comes at the same time as the state’s three-week stay-at-home order.

That means all lodge reservations have been canceled through the holidays because of travel restrictions.

Skiers and visitors who are shopping at The Village at Squaw Valley were reminded that masks are mandatory, as well as social distancing.

Changing things up is nothing new.

“With changes in tiers in terms of restrictions, all of our departments, all of our teams have had to prepare for all types of scenarios,” said Liesl Hepburn, Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows’ Public Relations director.

Food services are take-out only with no indoor dining, and retail stores are restricted to 20% capacity.

But the resort’s key draw — skiing and boarding down its runs — is the priority.

“Especially in this dynamic COVID situation, it’s important to have those organized activities available for folks to come and have a regulated environment to participate in activities outside,” Hepburn told FOX40.

For many, masking up is normal to protect against the cold, it’s a minor inconvenience in order to partake in one of the few athletic activities available during the lockdown.

“When you’re snowboarding, you’re really not interacting with anybody, so yeah, I’m happy to be out here right now,” snowboarder Cassie Apodoca said.

Squaw Alpine has 270 runs open with over 40 chairs operating, and everyone is looking forward to even more coverage after this weekend’s expected snowfall.

One of the consequences of the COVID-19 protocols is that only a limited number ski lift tickets are being sold, and that means there is plenty of elbow room up on the mountain.

“There’s definitely a lot of room on the mountain,” snowboarder Chris Apodoca observed. “We’re lucky to have icon passes; we board every season, so it’s very nice to have everything to ourselves.”

“The lines are really short; there are not many people on the mountain,” added snowboarder Alex Russo.

On-site ticket sales are shut down. For the time being, lift tickets are only sold online to prevent overcrowding,

Only two skiers are being allowed on chair lifts that can accommodate four, and there are constant reminders of how far apart people should stay.

Resorts are now in survival mode and hope things will get better at the beginning of the new year when COVID restrictions will be re-evaluated.

Squaw Alpine said it will resume reservations for its lodging facilities beginning Jan. 1.