TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A jackknifed big rig is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic near Floriston Way on Interstate 80, according to Caltrans.

According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Truckee, eastbound traffic is currently being turned around at Hirschdale Road.

Both the CHP and Caltrans have said there is no estimated time of reopening.