Jackknifed big rig blocks eastbound I-80 in the Sierra, hazmat crews called in

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Eastbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra has been blocked by a jackknifed big rig, Caltrans said Thursday afternoon.

Caltrans said all eastbound lanes have been closed at Donner Pass Road through Billy Mack Road as a result of the crash.

Officials don’t expect the roadway to reopen until at least 7 p.m.

According to Caltrans, hazmat crews have also been called to the scene of the crash.

Traffic headed east is being turned away from the interstate at Kingvale.

Photographs posted by the California Highway Patrol show a Walmart big rig with the bottom of the tractor sheered off.

Details about the incident have not been reported. It’s unknown if the driver of the big rig was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

