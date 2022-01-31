Jackson police sergeant wanted after alleged domestic abuse

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Amador County authorities are searching for a police sergeant who they say is wanted on charges related to a domestic incident.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said they have probable cause to arrest Jackson Police Department Sergeant Rachel Butler.

Officials said a victim called on Wednesday morning around 10:45 a.m., and authorities determined probable cause existed to arrest Butler for domestic battery, criminal threats and assault with a firearm.

Butler is believed to have gone to Oklahoma, the sheriff’s office reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

