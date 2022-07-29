FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield police officer recently brought home medals from a men’s physique competition in Sacramento.

James Lewis finished in first place in four different categories as a first-time competitor. He placed first in the following classes; True Novice Class C, True Novice Overall, Novice C, and Novice Overall. The officer finished second in the Open D category and placed first in the Heroes/First Responder category.

Lewis’ wins have made him a nationally qualified contender for his pro card for the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness competitions. The IFBB is the international governing body that oversees many major bodybuilding and fitness events.

“James did fantastic,” Fairfield Police Officer Zachary Tuss said in the department’s Facebook post. “To win all of these in his first ever competition is super rare and a great accomplishment.”

Along with his medals, Lewis and his family recently welcomed a baby girl, police said.

According to Fairfield police, Lewis’ podium finish was a 16-week-process that included rigorous training while working as a school resource officer for the department.

Lewis’ routine involved waking up early in the morning, going to the gym for a 30-50 minute cardio session, working his shift as an officer, followed by weight lifting and another round of cardio after his workout.

In between workouts and work, Lewis ate “carefully crafted meals” and always found time to spend time with his family, police said.

Police said Lewis’ had an eight-month transformation on his way to competing and had support from his family and peers.

According to the Facebook Post, Lewis is involved with a fitness group called Dynamic G Fitness, which is coached by an officer from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.