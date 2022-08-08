(KTXL) — A judge sentenced a man to 34 years in prison on Monday after being convicted of nine counts of child sexual assault in April, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Jared Belmares is the second person to be sentenced to prison after being convicted of molesting children of a daycare that was operated in his family’s home. His brother, David Belmares, was previously sentenced to 68 years to life in prison.

According to the DA’s office, the brothers operated a foster care and daycare out of their home. Over a period of years between 2011 to 2013, the Belmares brothers molested children, who were all under the age of 10 years old at the time of abuse, according to prosecutors.

The brothers had previously molested several young girls who were in foster care at the home from 2008 to 2011, prosecutors said.

The DA said the information about the abuse of the young girls did not come to light until disclosures by the children who were victimized.