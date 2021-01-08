Jasper the hawk returns to help downtown Sacramento with its crow problem

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There is an interesting development underway in taking care of the local crow migration that’s become a real nuisance for businesses in downtown Sacramento.

Day-to-day operations downtown are in jeopardy all thanks to a pesky, black-feathered foe.

City officials with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership said the crows have left them with no other choice.

“The crows got to go,” said Dion Dwyer, the public space services director for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Every day at sunset, thousands of crows flock in to rest their wings on parked cars, outdoor patio furniture and nearby trees, while leaving behind unpleasant surprises along the way.

“Two years ago, it was exceedingly bad to the point where we were having complaints from restaurant patios and patrons at our ice rink and just coming down for the holidays,” Dwyer told FOX40.

Andy Duong, who lives on K Street, can attest to the crow chaos.

“Crows do what crows do. They squawk and they leave my black clothes polka-dotted,” he said.

But help is flying in thanks to Adam Baz with Integrated Avian Solutions and his wingman, Jasper.

“We use the art of falconry, which is flying trained hawks and falcons to help manage flocks of birds that are causing some sort of a nuisance,” Baz explained. “In this case here in downtown Sacramento, it’s about five (thousand) to 10 thousand crows that come in.”

Jasper’s bird-of-prey presence humanely forces the crows to scatter to different areas outside of the city, creating a much better outcome for everyone in the air and on the ground.

“We just finished our first year and I can tell you that we’ve seen a vast improvement,” Dwyer said. “We’re taking care of the air so that you can come down, get your meals, go back home and shelter in place.”

Baz said Thursday the job was not done. They’ll be back periodically to make sure the crows are good and gone. And if they’re still there, Jasper will take care of it.