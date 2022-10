STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton for a standup comedy show on January 27.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, while presale tickets will go on sale on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here. To sign up for the presale click here.