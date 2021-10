No human can escape periods of grief, but when this overwhelming emotion comes for the youngest among us, it can be a challenge to help them cope.

Jessica’s House in Turlock is just 11 years old – the same age as some of its young clients – but it’s taken on a huge responsibility being the Central Valley’s only free-standing grief support program.

Executive Director Erin Nelson spoke to Sonseeahray Tonsall from their center that’s recently expanded with 13 new therapeutic spaces.