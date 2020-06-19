Jesuit High School prepares for an undetermined football season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Just last week, the governing body for high school sports in California said they would be making a decision whether or not fall sports would continue as currently scheduled by July 20.

Until then, more and more high schools in the area are beginning preparations for a return to games, while adhering to guidelines.

“Some of our guys are like, ‘Yeah, I miss football but coach, where is the football? I want to throw the football. Can we run some routes?’” said Jesuit High School head coach Marlon Blanton.

Jesuit is one of a handful of local Catholic high schools to get back to football conditioning this week and the hope is that in the coming weeks, going forward, more and more can be added to their workouts.

“There was collaboration with protocols and group size and things we were doing that we talked bout and that we felt comfortable with to kind of rollout together,” Jesuit Athletic Director Hank Weinberger told FOX40.

For the time being, small groups of players will continue to keep their distance and work on their techniques.

“I think football, sometimes, we make it too complicated,” said Blanton. “You’ve got to be able to react quickly. So, it’s our job as coaches and educators to put our players in situations where they know what they’re doing and they can also react.”

If the high school football season does start on time, August 21 will be the first Friday night under the lights.