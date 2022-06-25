SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Jim Cooper’s campaign announced their victory in the Sacramento County Sheriff race after Undersheriff Jim Branes’s conceded from the race on Friday.

As of Friday there were 20,000 votes left to count in the race with Cooper having 164,441 votes and Barnes having 137,424 votes, according to the Sacramento County Registrar’s Office.

“I have dedicated my life to my community, protecting victims and keeping the public safe,” Cooper said. “I look forward to continuing this important work as your next Sheriff. As your Sheriff-Elect, I intent to start working immediately with county leaders, elected officials, community groups and department personnel on laying the groundwork to bring the much-needed change to the Sheriff’s Office that I campaigned on.”

Before the recent election Cooper has been serving as a California State Assemblymember for District 9 representing Elk Grove and Galt since 2014. He was also the mayor and a city council member for the city of Elk Grove for 15 years.