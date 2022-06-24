CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — After the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling that overturns Roe v Wade, a 1973 decision that mandated access to abortion nationwide, Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) urged Congress to take action.

“What we need to do is pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. It would a continuation of the Roe protections,” Garamendi said to FOX40.

He also said that the ruling was not a complete surprise and that the Supreme Court could potentially roll back other protections.

“In the decision, there is a clear indication, and in fact a promise, that the Supreme Court will roll back many other health protections both for men and women, on gay rights issues, and on and on,” Garamendi said.

“We’re in for a very different America as a result of what the Supreme Court is doing with the Roe decision and simultaneously with gun protections,” he continued, referring to a SCOTUS decision earlier in the week that restricts a state’s ability to limit concealed weapons.